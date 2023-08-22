LINCOLN, Nebraska — Sherrie Lynn Rogge, age 71, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Monday morning August 7, 2023, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA.

Sherrie was born in Humboldt, TN, grew up in rural Roanoke, IL, and was a known massage therapist in Lincoln, NE.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Rogge; mother, Mary Francis McCartney; sister, Jeanne G. Rogge Sumner.

Those who will cherish her memories include her sons: Matt (Lisa) Green of Texas, Joshua Harris (Shannon) of Gillsville, GA, Curtis Rogge of Madison, WI; daughters: Teresa Seeley of Statesboro, GA, Jackie Harris of Statesboro, GA; and former spouse, Robert Genetti of Lincoln, NE; ten grandchildren: Julian, Colin (Baylea), Alexis (Walker), Jonathon, Justin (Brooke), Kacey (Preston), Austin (Tiera), Emily (Matt), Olivia, Matthew: two great-grandchildren, Willow, Kennedy; and brother, Joe (Judy) Rogge.

The memorial service will commence, October 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Hinton and Pastor Guadalupe Montour, College View Church, 4801 Prescott Ave., Lincoln, NE, 68506.