May 27, 2023 - May 27, 2023

GOODFIELD — Shepherd William Punke, newborn son of Josh and Lucy Punke passed away peacefully at OSF St. Francis Medical Center at 8:06 p.m. on Saturday May, 27 2023. He lived for 90 minutes and knew only love before being welcomed into the arms of Jesus.

Shepherd is survived by his parents; grandparents, Jeffrey and Kimberly Williamson, and Robert and Terri Punke; aunts: Mary Williamson and Elise Punke; and uncles: Noah and Owen Williamson, Cameron and Griffin Punke, and Abram Flynn.

He is proceeded in death by five beloved great-grandparents, and three of his mother's older siblings.

A visitation will be held at The Pasture church on June 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Josh and Lucy would like to thank Dr. Michael Leonardi and the staff at OSF St. Francis maternal fetal medicine and labor and delivery for their compassionate care and kindness.

Donations may be made in Shepherd's honor to Carrying to Term in the Shepherd William Punke Memorial Fund.