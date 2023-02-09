Aug. 13, 1949 - Feb. 7, 2023

COLFAX — Shelley A. Pearson, 73, of Colfax passed away February 7, 2023. She was born August 13, 1949, in Danville, IL, to Jack and Sara Jane (Robinson) Juvinall.

Surviving are her husband, Bob; children: Alicia (Dan) Palmer, Matt Pearson; grandchildren: Michael (Lexi) Emberton, Jordan (Megan) Pearson, Jordan Luczaj, Dani Palmer, Paige Pearson; beloved dog, Otto; and siblings: Mark Juvinall, Mike (Brook) Juvinall, and Chris (Richalyn) Juvinall.

She is preceded in passing by her parents, Jack and Sara Jane Juvinall; and brother, Jackie Juvinall.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Private inurnment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

