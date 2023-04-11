Aug. 19, 1950 - Dec. 26, 2022

DENTON, Texas — Sheila Marie Ritter, 72, passed away peacefully December 26, 2022, at Legends of Fort Worth Assisted Living Center, Fort Worth, TX.

Sheila was born August 19, 1950, in Richmond, IN, to Charles and Leota Baumer. She married Philip R. Ritter in 1968, and had two sons.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Phil; sons: Kevin (Traci) and Kyle (Veronica); grandchildren: Seth, Tessa, Kara and Evelyn; and beloved dog, Buster. She was preceded in death by her parents, and granddaughter, Ava.

Sheila never knew a stranger. She loved being around people and could make any occasion fun and special. Never one to sit still, Sheila enjoyed a number of activities, from power walking, golf, and never needed an excuse to shop! Even thru her illness, she remained strong and kept smiling.

Sheila's ashes will be interred at Funk's Grove Cemetery during a graveside service Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sheila's name to the Alzheimer's Association.