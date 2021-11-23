BLOOMINGTON — Shawn Michael Everly, age 57, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Shawn was born on March 22, 1964, in South Bend, IN. He was raised by Arthur and Patricia Rudynski Smith. He moved to Princeton, IL, where he met and later married Debra Lynn Nelson on October 10, 1987.

After graduating from the University of Missouri – Rolla, he and Deb settled in Central Illinois, where they raised their seven children. For 12 years, he worked as a software developer for Country Financial before transitioning to State Farm, where he worked for 14 years, most recently as a senior software engineer. He was a member of Eastview Christian Church and loved his family, worship music, and the outdoors.

Surviving are his parents, Arthur and Patricia Smith of Appleton, WI; his wife of 34 years, Deb Everly of Bloomington, IL; seven children: Matthew (Emily) Everly of Bloomington, IL, Ryan (fiance Anna Goshinska) Everly of Lakewood, CO, Joshua Everly of Bethalto, IL, Jacob, Zack, Sophia and Katelyn Everly of Bloomington, IL; two grandchildren: Olivia and Theo Everly of Bloomington, IL; sister, Colleen (Bill) Murray of Menasha, WI; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy (Gerald) Carver of Champaign, IL. Shawn is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ronald Nelson; and his grandparents.

A private family service will be held at a later date. To share your condolences, please visit www.calvertmemorial.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Eagle's Nest Children's Home (https://gofund.me/62296834) or the Everly Children Education Fund (https://gofund.me/3ed46ff5).

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39.