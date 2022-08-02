May 27, 1958 - Aug. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Shawn Marie Koch, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at her home on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8:25 a.m.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Shawn was born to John and Jeanine Engh Koch May 27, 1958, in Normal. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her partner of more than twenty-five years, Allen Detherage of Bloomington; one daughter, Brandy (Ricky Derrick) Marshall of Hampton, VA; two grandchildren: Jacob and Kendall Derrick; two sisters: Rhonda Epley of Newport News, VA, Deborah (James) Edwards of Hampton, VA; seven brothers: James Koch of Chicago, Michael Koch of Bloomington, Terry Koch of Bloomington, Mark Koch of Madeira Beach, FL, John Koch of Bloomington, Robert Koch of Atlanta, and Randy Koch of Normal; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Shawn worked as a bookkeeper doing accounting work for many years. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, especially Anthony Rizzo; and loved horses and horse racing. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.