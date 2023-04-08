August 5, 1948 - March 24, 2023

PRESCOTT, Arizona — Sharon Shafer (Killion), 74, of Prescott, AZ, died on March 24, 2023, in Goodyear, AZ, surrounded by family.

She was born August 5, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, to Vernelle Killion and Nellie Short. The fifth of ten children, Sharon loved her family and made a yearly visit to her hometown of LeRoy, IL.

She is survived by partner, Wayne Quint of Prescott, AZ; children: Robert Wilkins of Mt.Vernon, IL, Teresa Meyers of Paulden, AZ, Bradley Wilkins of Kirksville, MO, Tammy Eddy of Milan, MO, and Andrea Adlesperger of Portland, OR. Surviving siblings are Jerry Killion of Reynold's Station, KY, Shirley Riddle of LeRoy, IL, Raymond Killion of Downs, IL, Linda Builta of LeRoy, IL, Gloria Daugherty of LeRoy, IL, Pamela Killion of Heyworth, IL, Mike Killion of Horn Lake, MS, Rose Killion of Normal, IL, and Julie Boaz of Brownsburg, IN. Sharon especially loved her grandchildren: Jacob Vaughn, Amelia Weems, Cress Kain, Thomas Lane, Tristin Lane, Jeremy Wilkins, Kendrea Smith, Eric Wilkins, Preszlie Hall, Evan Derksen, Ashley Wyant, and Taylor Eddy.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Prescott, AZ, on April 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. An additional celebration of life will be held in LeRoy, IL, in July.