NORMAL — Sharon Reiner, 64 of Normal, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Friends Cemetery, Bentown. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

Sharon was born January 14, 1957 in Normal, the daughter of George and Mary (Howard) Turner. She married Robert McPeak and he preceded her in death in 1986.

Survivors include two children: Jason (Tracey) McPeak of Normal and Ashley (Josh Sherman) Garza of Bloomington; four grandchildren; two brothers: David Turner of Chillicothe and Mike Turner of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Turner.

Sharon graduated from Normal Community High School and worked in retail, retiring in 2021. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, her rose bushes, rocking in her swing under the shade trees, walking and bicycling. Sharon was a great listener and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

