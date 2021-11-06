EL PASO — Sharon Marie Buitre, 79, of El Paso, passed away on November 5, 2021, at her residence.

She was born June 6, 1942, in Buxton, KS, in Wilson County, to Fred and Violet (Shue) Atherton. She married Rolando "Rolly" Buitre on July 2, 1980, in Miami, OK. He survives.

Also surviving are her daughter, Meggin (Mike Pippin) Buitre of Bloomington, IL; two stepdaughters: Richel (Brad) Mayberry of Davis Junction, IL, and Rosell Bradshaw of Griggsville, IL; one brother, Sam Atherton of Cherryvale, KS; and three step-grandchildren: Dillon, Austin, and Kallon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Shirley Harkness.

Sharon graduated form Wichita Business College, with an associate degree. In Fredonia, KS, she was a member of the BPW (Business Professional Women), an active member at First Christian Church, and served as Secretary for Probate Judge Fuller in Fredonia, KS. She was a master preserver, and taught classes for the University of Illinois, extension office in Eureka, IL. She and her beloved beagle Brix, made a dynamic duo, as volunteers at the nursing facility offering pet therapy.

Sharon worked as a cashier for IGA in the 1980's and 90's then worked at Doc's Drug's as one of their first employees. When Doc's closed she returned to the IGA in El Paso, until she retired. She excelled at customer service, and loved interacting with the public.

Sharon loved her childhood farm in southeast Kansas, and stayed true to her roots; she enjoyed spending time outside gardening, walking her dog, baking, and spending time with her family. She had an infectious laugh, and always had a positive attitude. She suffered from dementia in the last years of her life, but her bubbly personality always stayed the same. She was truly the brightest sunflower from the sunflower state!

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, IL, is assisting the family with final arrangements. Cremation will be accorded. There will be no services in El Paso, IL. She will be rejoining her family in Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Wish Bone Canine Rescue, 2020 Bunn St, Bloomington, IL, (www.wishbonecaninerescue.org), or First Christian Church in Fredonia, KS, 303 N 7th St, Fredonia, KS 66736 (www.fccfredonia.org).

