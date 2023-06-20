June 25, 1937 - June 16, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Sharon M. Wheat, 85, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully into Heaven on June 16, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Sharon was born June 25, 1937, to Orville and Millie Boaz Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice Campbell Rousey; brothers: James Campbell, Gary Campbell; and granddaughter: Morgan Brady Losey.

Sharon married Richard Rich in 1955. He was a Bloomington firefighter who died in 1962 from an automobile accident. They had four children, Terri (Mike) Howard of Gilbert, AZ, Brenda (Mike) Brady of Normal, IL, Tony (Carol) Robinson) Wheat of Bloomington, IL, and Brian (Lori) Wheat of Broomfield, CO. She later married Gene Wheat, who adopted all four children; Sharon and Gene had one son together, Randy (Trina McCarty) Wheat of Danvers. Gene passed away on May 14, 2016.

There are 11 grandchildren: Matt Blake, Brett Blake, Lisa Howard, Jayson (Patty) Brady, Shanin Brady, Shaun (Heidi) Brady, Travis Brady, Scott Brady, Jaci (Erik) Rutledge, Levi (Megan) Wheat, Tanner (Kayla) Wheat; 14 great-grandchildren: Rayven (Christiaan Dawson) Brady, Jaydin Brady, Dru Brady, Evan Tegenkamp, Rudy Abreu, Colton Brady, Jackson Brady, Myles Losey, Chase Losey, Liam Losey, Karson Brady, Alliyah Brady, Lexi Rutledge, Lucas Rutledge; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Debbie Gonzalez and Tracy (Joni) Campbell. Sharon was blessed with a large circle of lifelong friends and neighbors. She is survived by her longtime companion, Bill White, and their beloved dog, Willie.

Sharon attended a one-room schoolhouse in West Bloomington, until 8th grade and was a graduate of Normal Community High School. For many years, Sharon operated Wheat's Housecleaning Service. She enjoyed gardening, reading, country music, garage sales, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She cherished her role as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Central Helps. Our mother loved flowers, so please give flowers to someone you love to honor her memory.