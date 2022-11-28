Oct. 2, 1942 - Nov. 25, 2022

NORMAL — Sharon L. (Spencer) Kahler died on November 25, 2022 at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal. Sharon was born in Minonk on October 2, 1942 to Isaac and Helen Spencer. Sharon was the seventh child of Helen and Isaac, having six older brothers: Bob, Don, Bill, Gordon, Ron, and Jerry. Sharon was educated in the Minonk Schools and graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in 1960.

Sharon went on to further her education at Illinois State University and was a member of the first class to graduate from ISU. Sharon majored in Elementary Education. Her teaching career began at Washington Elementary School in Bloomington.

After taking two years off, when the family lived in St. Joseph, MI, and their daughter was born, Sharon returned to teaching in Genoa when the family moved back to Illinois. She took another year off with the birth of a son and then returned to teaching.

She retired from Davenport Elementary School in Genoa in 2000 but then served as a substitute teacher for seven years. Sharon loved teaching and loved being a teacher. She thrived on creating an interesting, creative, and exciting classroom. She would spend many hours every summer preparing for the new school year, and looked forward to preparing her classroom for a new school year and a new class of first grade students.

Sharon met her husband, Karl, while both were students at ISU. He was working as a student custodian at Feeney Food Center and she came to meet a friend who was also working at Feeney. Sharon and Karl were married in Minonk on August 24, 1963, and celebrated their 59th Anniversary on August 24, 2022.

Sharon and Karl were blessed with two children, Kathleen (Mark) Risley and Kristopher (Nicole) Kahler. They have three grandchildren; Logan Faith, and Kelci and Kalli Kahler. They also have a step-grandson, Luke (Elizabeth) Risley; and two great-grandchildren: Zoe and Cole.

Sharon loved her grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments, whether they were academic, athletic, or musical. The same would surely have been true of her great-grandchildren. Sharon loved nothing more than a house full of family on Thanksgiving, Christmas or any holiday when everyone would be together. She was a great believer of the extended family and loved and looked forward to summer family reunions.

Sharon is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law: Clara Spencer in Flanagan, Elsie Burpo in Rockford, Marge Spencer in Rockford, and Jean Spencer in Edwardsville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Helen Spencer, six brothers: Bob, Don, Bill, Gordon, Ron, and Jerry; and sisters-in-law: Ruth and Geraldine. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Sharon has gone through a lot in the last 30 months. Lewy Body may have won, but Sharon gave it everything it could handle. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the McLean County Nursing Home for the loving care provided Sharon while a resident. Heaven must have needed a new first grade teacher because the Lord just claimed a great one.

Per Sharon's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at the cemetery at a later date at the time of internment. If you choose to honor Sharon's memory, please do so by making a donation in her name to a child related charity, or to the Genoa-Kingston Education Association Scholarship Fund at Unit District 428 in Genoa, IL.