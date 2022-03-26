March 1, 1943 - March 24, 2022

ATLANTA — Sharon L. Polen, 79, of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Funks Grove Cemetery in rural McLean with Mr. Tony Billingsley officiating.

Sharon Lee Van Hoosier was born March 1, 1943, in Bloomington, the daughter of Everett A. and Goldie M. Hughes Van Hoosier. She was united in marriage to Harry D. Polen in McLean on March 29, 1963. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2018.

Sharon is survived by her son, Rob Polen; step-sons: Steve (Merlin) Polen and Scott Polen; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Chad Polen; one step-son, James Polen; and one sister, Janette Van Hoosier.

Sharon was a 1961 graduate of McLean-Waynesville High School. She has owned and managed the Atlanta Locker since 1973. Sharon attended McLean Christian Church.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Rescue Squad.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.