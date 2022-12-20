Dec. 13, 1940 - Dec. 17, 2022

ARMINGTON — Sharon L. Hieser, 82, of Armington, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 13, 1940, in Battle Creek, MI, to Elwyn and Anna Rootes Thayer. She married John E. Hieser on September 23, 1962, in Union City, MI, and he passed away March 15, 2005.

Surviving are one son, Christian J. Hieser of Armington; two granddaughters: Madison

Hieser and Raegan Hieser, both of Marquette Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Sarah; and one brother, Kyle Thayer.

Sharon was a schoolteacher at Olympia School District 16 for 22 years retiring in 2003. She was a member of Hopedale United Methodist Church and Taylor Eckhart American Legion Auxiliary in Armington.

She and John enjoyed hosting rotary foreign exchange students for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and taking bus trips with her friends.

Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service will be in Shiloh Cemetery at a later date. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hopedale United Methodist Church.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.