Sept. 29, 1938 - July 11, 2022

COLFAX — Sharon Kessinger (83), of Colfax, was called home by the Lord at 4:30 p.m. on July 11, 2022. Sharon passed in the home she raised her family in, surrounded by her three sons.

Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Colfax. Marcia Buchs will be officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Colfax.Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Duffy- Pils Memorial Home, Colfax and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Memorial may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Sharon was born September 29, 1938, in Lexington, IL, the daughter of Gus and Sophie (Dringenberg) Bitterberg. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Kessinger on December 9, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lexington, IL. She lost Jerry to cancer March 8, 2014.

Sharon is survived by her three sons: Gary Kessinger of Colfax, David Kessinger of Lexington and Mark (Elizabeth) Kessinger of Colfax; her grandson, Brandon Kessinger; brother, Gene (Pat) Bitterberg; her cousin, Phylis Juers; and three nieces: Debra (Michael) Brophy, Lisa (Steve) Molsbe and Judy (Walt) Christensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her dear friend and sister Linda Marks.

Sharon grew up on a farm in rural Lexington, her fondest memories as a child were working alongside her dad on their family farm, taking care of the livestock, learning to can fruits and vegetables and cooking with her mother. Sharon graduated from Lexington High School in 1956, with an American Legion School Award, recognizing Honor, Courage, Leadership and Service Scholarship.

She was a devoted mother. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts for ten years, creating many memories with her husband and three sons. The family also enjoyed making trips out west to explore old western towns and national parks. Sharon never missed a chance to take a trip to Branson, Missouri for a few country music shows and to show her husband and sons how trout fishing was done on Lake Taneycomo.

While raising her family, Sharon worked as a CNA for many years at Octavia Manor in Colfax, IL. Seeing her dedication to the residents, the Manor encouraged Sharon to further her education. She attended Kankakee College for Nursing, graduating on December 19, 1978, as a Licensed Practical Nurse, with honors from Phi Theta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, National Junior College Honor Society.

Sharon returned to Octavia Manor as an LPN and stayed with them through the transition to Heritage Manor. For 35 years, the nursing home was Sharon's second home. She was a devoted nurse that made sure no one on her watch received anything but the best of care.

Sharon had several hobbies over the years, but none that brought her as much joy as tending to her many flower gardens and a large vegetable garden she worked with her family. Canning vegetables brought her much pleasure as well as seeing her family enjoy the fruits of her labor. She loved cooking a large family meal and nobody could resist her apple pie, strawberry jam and fried chicken.

She never missed a chance to go antiquing with Jerry, searching for treasures to add to her extensive Evening in Paris collection.

Sharon treasured her time with her mother, they were best of friends. Sophie joined the family on vacations and they never missed a chance to spend a few hours shopping and having lunch together.

Animals were a very important part of Sharon's life, she created a loving home for her cats, Bandit, Princess, Sassy, Marmalade and Patches and enjoyed visits from her frequent companion Jesse, her son's big chocolate lab.

Her spiritual life guided her through everything she did. She was a devoted long time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School there for many years. One of her greatest memories was helping make the Chrismons that were used to decorate the Christmas trees at the church many years ago. Sharon's church family brought her great peace and companionship throughout the years.

In her later years Sharon enjoyed Monday morning coffee with her Coffee Club friends and monthly breakfasts with her high school classmates. The friendship and support she received from her friends and classmates brought her great comfort, helping to fill a void after losing Jerry to cancer in 2014.

As we say goodbye to our dear mother, we must remember she taught us to not take anything for granted, always put family first and to be grateful everyday for you never know what tomorrow might bring.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.