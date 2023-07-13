Oct. 24, 1942 - July 11, 2023

EUREKA — Sharon Kay Hanner, 80, of Eureka, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

She was born October 24, 1942, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Donald H. and Virginia G. (Otto) Argo. She married Pete Hanner in Eureka on January 28, 1968, and they began their 55 years of marriage in Pensacola, FL, courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps. This was the first of several locations they lived throughout the country before returning to Eureka in 1981.

Other survivors include her son, Brad (Heidi) Hanner of Burr Ridge, IL; one brother, Barney Argo of Danvers; and granddaughters: Maggie and Maureen Hanner.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Beverly Hasenyager.

Sharon received her bachelor's degree from Eureka College in 1965, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Pi sorority. She later earned a master's degree at Texas A&I University at Kingsville, TX, in 1980.

She taught elementary school in Goodfield and Congerville in the late 1960s before resuming her teaching career at Epiphany Episcopal Day School in Kingsville between 1978 and 1981. She subsequently taught in the Olympia School District at Armington and Minier from 1981 until she retired in 2003.

Sharon had diverse interests, talents, and activities. She was a two-time PEO president of Chapter IQ. Additionally, she belonged to 4G, ENK, Twentieth Century Club, the Association of University Women, and Woodford County Home Extension. She served on the Eureka College Women's Board, the Eureka Public Library Board of Directors, and the Kaufman Park Golf Course Board of Directors. She was a member of the Kaufman Park Ladies Golf League. Until the Covid pandemic she continued a 54-year annual family tradition of hosting a Memorial Day breakfast of homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee for friends and neighbors in the community. Before sale of the Otto-Argo Funeral Home in Eureka, she would often lend a hand to help with this, her family's business.

She was a member of the Eureka Christian Church. She served as a church elder and sang in the choir in addition to serving with the "world famous" Eureka Christian Church Basement Ladies.

Sharon enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and products of her craftwork are in the hands of friends throughout Eureka. She was an avid bridge player where she held membership in two different clubs. Her family brought her immense joy, and she was as loving a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister one could hope for. Her infectious smile was her greeting card, and she welcomed friends and strangers alike. She embodied Jesus's words written in Mark's gospel-she "did not come to be served, but to serve."

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Eureka Christian Church. Pastor Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's name to the Eureka Christian Church, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or the Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.