TOWANDA — Sharon Kay (Brennen) Kraft, 80, of Towanda, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 in Normal, IL.

She was the wife of Timothy C. Kraft of Towanda, IL whom she married November 7th, 1964 in Zeigler, IL.

Sharon was born October 6th, 1941 in Zeigler, IL, a daughter of Pete S. and Goldia G. (Moyers) Brennen. She is survived by her husband, Timothy C. Kraft; son, Eric (Denise) Kraft; grandsons: Brennen Kraft, Garrett Kraft all of Mahomet, IL; son, Michael (Malisa) Kraft; granddaughters: Mackenzie Kraft, Madison Kraft all of Towanda, IL; a sister, Patricia (Lindell) Webb; and nieces, nephews, cousins and a great-granddaughter.

She devoted twenty years as an Air Force spouse. She attended Parkland College and Illinois State University, and retired from Illinois State University.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, with Rev. Dr. Ray Owens officiating. Interment will take place at Park Hill cemetery. Memorials may be offered to Zeigler Christian Church.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.