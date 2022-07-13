Sept. 26, 1949 - June 1, 2022

CHATSWORTH — Sharon Kay Birkenbeil, 72, of Chatsworth, IL, and Holiday, FL, passed away on June 1, 2022, with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., at the American Legion Chatsworth, IL.

She was born September 26, 1949, a daughter of Odelia and John Johnson. She is survived by her husband Jerry Birkenbeil; children: Michelle (Bruce) Brucker Gibson City, IL; Brian Deck (Liza) of Forrest, IL; Jason (Sherry) Birkenbeil of Lexington, IL; Kimberly (Eric) Pillischafske of Champaign, IL; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Johnson of Encinitas, CA; and Rodney Johnson of Secor, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald "Ronnie" Johnson.

Sharon retired from the Town of Chatsworth as the town clerk after many years. She also owned an antique shop in Eureka, IL. for many years where she had the love for antiques and unique furniture. She also enjoyed the love of flowers, gardening and you found her a lot of times in her happy place the campground.

Memorials may be made in Sharon's memory to either the Chatsworth Fire Dept. or Chatsworth American Legion Post 613.