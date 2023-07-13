Aug. 7, 1939 - June 25, 2023

NORMAL — Sharon I. Campbell, 84, of Normal, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Sharon was born on August 7, 1939, to Lawrence and Clara Moffitt.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Jack M. Campbell, 84; and their son, Chad Campbell, 57, in 2020.

Sharon is survived by her son, Richard Campbell of Bloomington; as well as her grandchildren: Danielle and Brett Campbell; and great-granddaughter, Kalea. She is also survived by her brother, Terry Moffitt of Marietta, GA.

Sharon was a computer analyst at State Farm for twenty-five years. She never met a stranger but always put family first. Our family lost a matriarch, but heaven gained an angel. Rest in peace to our sweet grandmother. You left the world better than you found it.

Private services were held with entombment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

