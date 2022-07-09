Feb. 4, 1945 - July 7, 2022

ATLANTA — Sharon D. McKown, 77, of Atlanta, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 6:12 p.m.

Visitation for Sharon will be on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church with Mr. Larry Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.

Sharon Dianne Naffziger was born February 4, 1945, in Lincoln, the daughter of Wayne T. and Della Mae Turner Naffziger. She was united in marriage to Richard L. McKown on September 26, 1963. He survives.

Sharon is also survived by their children: Dick (Denise) McKown, Matthew (Jennifer) McKown, and Michael (Darcy) McKown; eight grandchildren: Candice McKown, Sasha (Rollin) Head, Rickie (Sammi) McKown, Myles McKown, Olivia McKown, Sophie McKown, Avery McKown, and Kayla McKown; four great-grandchildren: Reagan, Maddox, Carter, and Macci; and three sisters: Patricia Jo Kutilek, Shirley Stroud, and Vicki Barry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon was a member of the Atlanta Christian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She had worked at IAA as a secretary, Lehn & Fink on the line, and as the financial secretary for the church. Her family was always the main focus of her life.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.