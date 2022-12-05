July 14, 1937 - Dec. 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Sharon Anne (Kinate) Schrof, 85, Bloomington, formerly of Forrest, died at 10:45 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at her apartment at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Parish, Fairbury. Father Scott Archer will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. The rosary will be prayed beginning at 2:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Masses, to Sound of Illinois Barbershop Chorus, or to Forrest Township Library.

Sharon was born July 14, 1937, in Mendota, IL, the daughter of Milton and Marie (Guilfoyle) Kinate. She married Edward Paul Schrof, the love of her life, on February 11, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Forrest. He survives.

Also surviving are four daughters: Beth Anne (Greg) Hish, Fairbury, Melanie (Michael) Masching, Bloomington, Stacy (David) Poundstone, Monticello, and Marisa (Kraig) Rogers, Decatur; she is also survived by seven grandchildren: Susan Hish, Benjamin and Jack Poundstone, Hayley, Zachary, Luke, and Erin Rogers. Survivors also include her siblings: Roland (Alberta) Kinate, Forrest, Gordon (Debbie) Kinate, Fairbury, Jon (Julie) Kinate, Fairbury, Deanne (Bill) Menendez, Geneseo; brother-in-law, Ed Henkhaus; and sister-in-law, Anne Kinate.

In addition to her siblings and their spouses, she also leaves behind Edward's siblings and spouses: Harriet Farney, Forrest, Glen Schrof, Forrest, Carol (Louie) Knapp, Forrest, and Vernon Schrof, Bloomington. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Marie, her siblings: Clifford Kinate and Lynne Henkhaus, her in-laws, Paul and Marie Schrof, and a grandchild, Paul Poundstone. In-laws who predeceased Sharon include: Dale Farney, Mary Beth Kinate, Janet Schrof, and Angela Schrof.

Sharon graduated from F-S-W High School in 1955 and attended Marquette University before attending and graduating from Little Company of Mary School of Nursing in Evergreen Park, IL. A proud alumni of LCM Class of 1959, Sharon treasured visits with former classmates and attending her annual reunion.

Sharon was a member of St. Andrew Parish in Fairbury. She worked as a nurse for many years at Langstaff-Moscicki Clinic before leaving her nursing career to assist her husband with his trucking company. In later years, she was employed by OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac. Sharon was a member of St. James Altar & Rosary Society, Forrest American Legion Women's Auxiliary, and was active in many community events. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith.

Sharon shared her life with her husband – working alongside him in the family business, PRD Trucking Company, and enjoyed partaking in the music-related hobbies they shared with their family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and baking for others. Sharon was a contented soul with a positive attitude and a trusting faith, and her family was her life.

Sharon was the light of our lives, a mother, wife, grandmother, sister, friend, and aunt, who taught us by example and with a steadfast resolve what it means to live a faith-filled life of love and service to others. Sharon had a generous spirit and was an inspiration to us all. She was always at the ready to help in times of need. Her legacy will live on in those whose lives she touched. She was a treasure who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

