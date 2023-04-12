June 26, 1943 - April 10, 2023

GRIDLEY — Sharon A. Hoobler, 79, of Gridley, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born on June 26, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, to William and Genevieve Schopp Boian. She married Jack J. Hoobler on August, 15, 1964, in Chenoa. He survives.

Surviving family also includes daughters: Gina (Carl) Boudakian, Marlton, NJ, Jenny (Ryan Kilpatrick) Hoobler, Oeiras, Portugal, Jaimie (Zach Parker) Hoobler, Chicago; grandchildren: Jake (Hannah) Ruestman, Max Ruestman, Maddie Ruestman, Derek Strauss, Andrew Boudakian, Nina Boudakian, Olly Parker, Asa Parker; and brother, Dan (Susie) Boian, Chenoa.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Jackie Ruestman; and sister, Patsy Boian.

Sharon got her BA degree in Education and taught kindergarten in Pontiac for one year. She then opened the Tiny Town Nursery School in Gridley which she owned for 32 years. She was a member of the McLean County 4-H Fair Board, Gridley Library Board and the El Paso-Gridley School Mentoring Program.

She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chenoa, where funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Father David Sabol will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Burial will be at Gridley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Midwest Food Bank or Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharisfuneralhome.com.