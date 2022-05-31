Aug. 19, 1948 - May 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Sharon A. Gerjets, 73 of Bloomington, passed away on May 28, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Sharon's visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with the memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor David McBurney officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Moose chapter or Mooseheart.

Sharon was born on August 19, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, to Clarence and Mary (Garrett) Sieg. She married Gary Gerjets on September 25, 1999 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2010.

She is survived by her son, Darren (Dana) Sawyer; grandson, Phillip Longstreth; and brother, Gary (Jennifer) Sieg, and his son, Chad (Christy) Sieg.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon worked at State Farm for many years before retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bowling, reading, and was an active member of the Women of the Moose.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

