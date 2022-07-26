Aug. 20, 1999 - July 19, 2022

ROANOKE — Seth T. Durand, 22, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Seth was born on August 20, 1999, in LaSalle, IL, to Tom and Marsha Brown Durand.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Marsha; his six siblings: Brittney (Jack) Jones, Brandon Durand, Colton Durand, Rachel (Angel) Torres, Eli Durand, and Amanda Durand; his niece, Oaklynn; and his paternal grandmother, Linda Durand.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Don and Helen Brown; and his paternal grandfather, Donald Durand.

Seth worked for Double L. Seamless Gutters in Roanoke. He was a hard worker, always willing to help anyone by giving his time and talents to their project. More than anything though, Seth just loved hanging out with his friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall prior to services on Saturday. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a fund set up for the Roanoke electrical accident victims. Memorial donation can be made on line at www.givesendgo.com/RoanokeElectricalAccident. Or checks can be made to the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church with the memo "electrical accident."

