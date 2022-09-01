Oct. 13, 1995 - Aug. 31, 2022

CHATSWORTH — Seth R. Miller, 26, of Chatsworth, passed away at 2:42 a.m., August 31, 2022, at St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury. Ministers of the church will be officiating. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, Fairbury.

Memorials may be made to his children. A fund has been established at Bluestem Bank, Branch of Pontiac Bank.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Seth was born October 13, 1995, in Pontiac, the son of Roger and Crystal (Fehr) Miller. He married Courtney Massner on July 8, 2018, in Taylor, MO. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Caden, Brynlee, and Bria Miller all at home; parents, Roger and Crystal Miller of Fairbury; father and mother-in-law, Chad and Lisa Massner of Quincy; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Carol Fehr of Fairbury; sister, Brooke (Nathan) Kuntz of Chenoa; brother, Joel Miller of Fairbury; brothers-in-law: Blake and Brenden Massner of Quincy.

Seth was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Norma Fehr; and paternal grandparents, Chris and Betty Miller.

Seth worked for Ken's Oil in Forrest and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury.

Seth was THE BEST DAD, Husband and Son. He had a heart to serve. He did and would do anything for anyone.

He will be greatly missed.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.