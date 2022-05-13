March 4, 1965 - May 11, 2022

LINCOLN — Scott Michael Neece, 57, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a fourteen-month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Scott was born on March 4, 1965, in Lincoln to Keith and Jean Neece. He married his high school sweetheart, Amy Payne, on February 20, 1988, in Lincoln and was happily married for 34-years.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; children: Wesley (fiancee - Rachel Krismann) Neece and Abigail (Jason) O'Brien; mother, Jean Destefano; sister, Jodi Neece; his nieces: Megan Bantz, Brooke Eimer, Jade Palmisano, Kaycee Paris; and his nephew, Lance Neece Jr.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Keith Neece and brother, Lance Neece.

At Mitsubishi, Scott worked as their Global Purchaser, he then moved to Caterpillar and ended his career as a Senior Engineering Project Team Leader.

Scott enjoyed baseball, golf, and softball. He loved to travel, attend Rams games and major golf tournaments. He also loved pool time with family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lincoln Elks Golf Club in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Scott's name to the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.