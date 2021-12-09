SPRINGFIELD — Saralyn Marie Fagbemi (Higgins), 31, of Springfield, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home on December 4, 2021.

Sara was born September 28, 1990 in Chicago, IL, to Catherine and Timothy Higgins. Sara is survived by her parents; her husband Ademola Fagbemi; and his parents, Venerable and Mrs. Olugbenga Fagbemi; her sister, Elizabeth (Paul) Kalafut; her brothers: William Higgins, Timothy (Sundi) Hawkins, Joshua (Nicole) Czarny; her sister-in-law, Kemi (Dayo) Osibamowo; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she adored.

She graduated from Northwestern High School and attended Illinois State University for her undergraduate education. Sara had the opportunity to travel throughout Europe and study abroad at the University of Stirling in 2010. Sara left her mark on this world and made many lifelong friendships in high school, college, and while abroad.

She accepted Christ and was baptized in 2010 at a campus ministry called FUEL, which was one of her proudest moments in life. In 2012 she continued to share the love of Jesus with others during a mission trip to Nairobi, Kenya. After earning her Bachelor's degree in Social Work in 2014, Sara began work at The Center for Youth and Family Solutions as a case worker. She graduated summa cum laude with a Masters in Social Work from ISU in 2017. She accomplished this while continuing to work at CYFS and was promoted to supervisor shortly after graduation. Sara displayed compassion and strength in her seven years serving at CYFS alongside her coworkers who quickly became like family to her.

Sara went on her first date with the man of her dreams, Ademola, on her 29 birthday. They married in 2020, and had recently celebrated their first anniversary with a special trip to Mexico. Sara and Ademola were looking forward to raising a family and had many dreams and hopes for their future together.

Those who knew and loved Sara have described her as their best friend, their advocate, their support system, and confidant. Whether bonding with a friend over a manicure, music festivals with family, or spoiling her nieces and nephews, Sara's big heart for others was evident in all that she did. She was strong, feisty, independent, and inspired many by overcoming countless obstacles that stood between her and her goals. Her infectious laughter and sarcastic sense of humor will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 12, at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeside Christian Church (225 Toronto Rd, Springfield, IL 62711), with a dinner to follow; all are welcome.

