Sarah Gail Knecht

In life Sarah was a daughter, wife, sister, mother, and friend to many. A proud graduate of University High School and Illinois State University, she was a lover of horses, dogs, cats, books, and was a great storyteller. In her youth she was an accomplished equestrian. She was a devoted mother who made choices that were in the best interests of her children. Her work at Project Oz, Chestnut Health, and State Farm all had the common element of helping others.