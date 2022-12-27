 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Sarah Gail Knecht, 52, died on December 22, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Berndt, daughter; Dr. Jade Kestian (CJ Stachurski); son, Jackson Kestian; son, Jace Berndt; brother, Samuel Knecht (Nitaya); and parents, Ruth and Jim Knecht.

In life Sarah was a daughter, wife, sister, mother, and friend to many. A proud graduate of University High School and Illinois State University, she was a lover of horses, dogs, cats, books, and was a great storyteller. In her youth she was an accomplished equestrian. She was a devoted mother who made choices that were in the best interests of her children. Her work at Project Oz, Chestnut Health, and State Farm all had the common element of helping others.

A memorial service will be held at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington on Friday, December 30, 2022. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., and a service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ronald McDonald House, or the humane/rescue society of your choice.

Online condolences and memories of Sarah may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

