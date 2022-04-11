Jan. 9, 1950 - Apr. 7, 2022

NORMAL — Sara "Saranelle" Harden, 72 of Clinton, IL, passed away 5:53 p.m., April 7, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Sara was born on January 9, 1950 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Max and Bula (Thompson) Rainey. She married Randy P. Harden February 24, 1978 in Clinton, IL. He passed away April 8, 2020.

A time to celebrate the lives of Randy and Sara will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, IL with Jason Sniff officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Survivors include her children: Jennifer (Lyle Denison) Harden, Clinton, IL; Megan (Ethan) Carriger, Lebanon, OH; and Nicole (Andy) McGirr, Bloomington, IL; and three grandchildren: Annabelle Denison, Avery McGirr, and Emmaline McGirr.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Kent.

She left a beautiful legacy. When things were difficult, Sara was always optimistic, trusting that things would turn out alright. Her faith in and love for Jesus was evident. This served as a foundation of strength and hope for her children, grandchildren and all the many lives she touched with her kindness and generosity. She will be missed greatly.

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance in Clinton, IL.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.