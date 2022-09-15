April 12, 1945 - Sept. 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Sara (Sally) Jane Heerdt, 77, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022, at Luther Oaks Retirement Community. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, with a short service to follow at 11:30.

Sally was born on April 12, 1945, in Green Bay, WI, to Robert and Lucille Busch, the third of three daughters. She married Edmund (Ed) Heerdt on January 25, 1969, in Green Bay. Ed preceded her in death in 2021. Surviving are her children: daughter, Becky of Normal, IL; and son; Greg (Jennifer) of Denver, CO; sister, Mary Nault of Tampa Bay, FL; cousin, Karen Cassidy (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.

Sally graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Green Bay in 1964. After graduation she attended the Marquette University School of Dental Hygiene in Milwaukee, WI. It was there that she developed the nagging skills that would be required to have her future children brush and floss regularly. While working as a hygienist in Minneapolis, MN, she met Ed while cleaning his teeth. Legend has it he refused to leave the dental chair until she agreed to go out with him. After the wedding Sally and Ed moved to Alameda, CA, when he accepted a position with Shell Oil. They relocated to Houston, TX, in 1973, where they remained until Ed's retirement in 1998.

Upon retirement Sally and Ed returned to their midwestern roots and settled in Bloomington. They were devoted members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where she served as an eucharistic minister for a number of years. She also was a volunteer at Clare House. Sally enjoyed traveling, ice skating, water aerobics, reading and taking long walks. She also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder and proudly flew her Packers flag every fall despite living in Bears country. Sally was a devoted wife, mother, and friend who will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Humane Society of Central Illinois, or a charity of the giver's choice, in memory of Sally Heerdt.