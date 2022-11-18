April 7, 2004 - Nov. 16, 2022

SECOR — Sara L. Wiegand, 18, of Secor, IL, passed away at 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Eureka.

She was born on April 7, 2004 in Peoria a daughter of Jake and T. Anne Rudin Wiegand.

Survivors include her parents, Jake and T. Anne Wiegand of Secor; siblings: Anna, Emma, Ella, William, Abram, Linus, Amelia, Lemuel and Zachary Wiegand; maternal grandparents, Craig (Trudy) Rudin of Chatsworth; paternal grandparents, Dale (Friedora) Wiegand of Eureka; many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Maria Wiegand; one infant cousin and one uncle.

Sara was a student at Illinois Central College with a certificate in Culinary Arts planning to graduate in Spring 2023, with a degree in Culinary Arts Management. She was also a member of the American Chefs Federation.

Sara worked at Four30 Scones in Morton and at the Coffee Steamer in Forrest, IL. She enjoyed passing her knowledge and experience of culinary arts onto family and friends. Sara had a bright beautiful smile, to match her friendly, kind, and compassionate personality. She deeply cared for each person she came in contact with, and will be deeply missed by her family, many friends, and colleagues.

Sara attended the Apostolic Christian Faith Church of Eureka where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital or Sara Wiegand Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.