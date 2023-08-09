Feb. 7, 1941 - Aug. 9, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Sara Jane Zoeller-Stone, 82 of Bloomington passed away at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday August 9, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a gathering for family and friends from 11:00 - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Sara was born February 7, 1941, to Marjorie and Russell Alexander and has one sister Susan Alexander (Ray) Grimwood. She survives. She attended McLean High School and MacMurray College. In 1961 she married William Zoeller and has three children, Rebecca (Allan) Bathon, Joe Zoeller and Greg Zoeller. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Justin (Lisa), Benjamin (Kara), Heather (Philip), Elizabeth and Braydon and five great-grandchildren: Parker, Bowen, Marshall, Markus, and Ty.

After Will's death she married John Stone in 2007 and he survives.

Sara worked for many successful businesses until operating two franchises of Snelling & Snelling Employment Agency, placing hundreds of individuals in their dream job. She attended Covel Community Church and has volunteered for Casa as a court appointed special advocate for children in foster care and at OSF Health Care attending to patients and visitors.

Socially, she was an active lady, attending Red Hats, playing Bunco and various activities with the Women's Auxiliary of The Elks Club and The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC). She had many, many friends and classmates that she kept in contact with for over fifty years.

Sara requests no flowers but rather make donations to Covell Community Church to support its growth and expansion.

