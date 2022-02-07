Sandra "Sandy" Mae Van Prooyen

Sandy was a woman of faith and was most happy when she was in the service of others. She particularly loved working with young children and was a natural teacher. She surely emulated Jesus in her love for the little ones. When she was well, she always worked in Vacation Bible School at her church mostly doing crafts with the kids and serving in the nursery during the final program for the parents. She also thoroughly enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, sewing/quilting and just about any craft that involved working with her hands. She was full of life and known for her warmth, beauty, grace, and contagious smile. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister; a loyal and compassionate friend and generous with her time to all.