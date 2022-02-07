Sandra "Sandy" Mae Van Prooyen

BLOOMINGTON — Sandra Mae Van Prooyen (nee Wulff), 77, of Bloomington, peacefully passed from this life into the arms of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, at 4:29 PM on Monday, January 31, 2022, with her family surrounding her.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1945, in Harvey, IL to Walter and Shirley Wulff. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sandy is survived by her best friend and husband, Donald L. Van Prooyen; daughter Michelle (Kurt) Kisandi of Heyworth; and sons: Matt (Traci) Van Prooyen of Bloomington, Nate (Nikki) Van Prooyen of Debary, FL.
Sandy was a woman of faith and was most happy when she was in the service of others. She particularly loved working with young children and was a natural teacher. She surely emulated Jesus in her love for the little ones. When she was well, she always worked in Vacation Bible School at her church mostly doing crafts with the kids and serving in the nursery during the final program for the parents. She also thoroughly enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, sewing/quilting and just about any craft that involved working with her hands. She was full of life and known for her warmth, beauty, grace, and contagious smile. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister; a loyal and compassionate friend and generous with her time to all.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL, 209 E. Grove Street. A funeral service will follow afterwards with cremation rites and burial to be administered at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
