BLOOMINGTON — Sandra "Sandy" Lynn Ranney, 75, of Bloomington passed away November 14, 2021. Born on September 26, 1946, to Ralph and Leona (Berta) Krueger, and married to Pete Ranney, December 27, 1987.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21, at East Lawn Funeral Home, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service held on Monday, November 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10:00 a.m.

Memories and condolences may be left for the family: eastlawnmemorial.com.