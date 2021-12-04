BLOOMINGTON — Sandra "Sandy" E. Boulware, 84, formerly of Bloomington passed away December 1, 2021. She was born November 20, 1937 to Howard and Mary (Power) Brown. She married Gerald "Gary" Boulware on August 18, 1956 at St Mary's Church in Bloomington.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 65 years: Gary; children: Allen (Holly) Boulware, Ralph (Krysti) Boulware, Mark (Denny) Boulware, Greg (Susan) Boulware, Karen (Craig) Pieschke; honorary daughter: Dani Krapohl; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Barbara (Dick) Class, Robert "Bob" (Linda) Brown; and sisters-in-law: Sue and Mary Brown. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Ralph and David Brown; and daughter-in-law Nancy Grefsrud Boulware.

She was a listener, an empathizer and a great encourager! She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, followed by a light lunch. Later in the day, at 5:00 p.m., a Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church, Hopedale, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hopedale Medical Complex, 107 Tremont Street, Hopedale, IL 61747.

Memories and condolences may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.