June 28, 1949 - May 2, 2022

WASHBURN — Sandra S. "Sandy" Zigler, 72, of Washburn, IL, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Unity Point Methodist, Peoria.

Visitation will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn with Rev. Will Meachum officiating a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Cremation rites will follow the service. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center, Peoria.

Sandy was born June 28, 1949, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Harry and Helen Chamberlain Utley.

She is survived by two daughters: Velara Gafford of Washburn and Lavina (Greg) Washburn of Washington; three grandchildren: Katherine (Justin) Peters, Samuel (Morgan) Gafford, and Skyler (Amber Marin) Gafford; one great-granddaughter, Flora Gafford; and three brothers, and one sister: Sally Roberts, Raymond Utley, Jimmy (Sherri) Utley, and David Utley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and five sisters.

Sandy was a member of Washburn United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, and spending time in her garden. She was a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, and sister who loved her family and her church.