Sandra L. Justice

Feb. 20, 1943 - July 20, 2022

MELBOURNE, Florida — Sandra L. Beoletto Brubaker Mosher Justice, 79, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Secor, IL, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation facility where she made her home for the past five years.

The Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL, and the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso, are assisting family with arrangements.

Sandra, the only daughter of Joseph J. Beoletto and Margorie E. Diener Beoletto, was born on February 20, 1943, in Eureka, IL. Sandra's parents owned and operated Marge and Joe's Tavern on RT 24 just west of Secor during the 40s and 50s. This popular place was Sandra's home as a child.

Sandra married Marvin Brubaker in 1961. They had two children, Christine and Jeffery Brubaker. Sandra completed her Associates Degree in Nursing and worked as an RN in the Naples, FL, area where she lived for many years.

Sandra is survived by her son, Jeff Brubaker of Hurst, TX; cousin, Lois Diener Vogel of Newton, IA, who was her power of attorney and health care advocate for the past six years; helping with care decisions and providing support along with cousin, Ann Diener Armstrong of Secor, IL; several other cousins in IL; and several great-nieces and nephews, who all reside in the Roanoke area.

She was preceded in death by her parents; half-sister, Jean Carithers Ratliff; one niece; and husbands, Marvin Brubaker and William Justice.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Secor Cemetery.

