NORMAL — Sandra L. Gunter, 71, of Normal, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Sandra's celebration of life will be held on July 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, with Pastor Timothy Fitzner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra was born on June 8, 1952, in Joliet, IL, to LaVerne and Marjorie (Bell) Jensen. She married Frank Gunter on November 13, 1971, in Joliet, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; their children: Eric (Sofija) Gunter, Joliet, IL, Kevin (Alexandra) Gunter, Joliet, IL, and Jennifer (Scott) Gunter-Bartnik, Normal. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Harley and Zoey Gunter, Autumn, AriAnna and Maren Bartnik; two brothers: Bill (Kimberly) Jensen, Joliet, and Tony (Sue) Jensen, Island Lake, IL; along with her aunt, Karen Jensen, Joliet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Heather Gunter; and her brother, Keith Jensen.

Sandra is a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Normal and a former member of St. Peters Lutheran Church of Joliet. She was a member of the American Legion in Joliet and was Past President of the VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 367 in Joliet.

Sandra was an avid reader but her true love was spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra will be deeply missed by her family and friends who knew and loved her.

