Aug. 26, 1939 - Oct. 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Sandra L. Gottschalk, 83, of Bloomington passed away October 5, 2022. She was born August 26, 1939 to Chester and Anna Lorine (Hickman) Short and married the love of her life, James Gottschalk on September 14, 1957.

Sandra is survived by children: Julie (Phil) Kronmiller of LeRoy, Steve Gottschalk of Minier, Nancy (Scott) Builta of McLean, Jill (Ramsey) Oliveri of Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren: Shannon (Troy) Adcock, Lindsey (Ryan) Nicholson, Nick (Michelle) Kronmiller, Tyler (Taylor) Gottschalk, Blaze Gottschalk, Ashley Doolin, Holly (Miles) McDevitt, Matt Builta; 10 great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse, James Gottschalk; parents, Chester and Anna Lorine Short; grandson, Roger Doolin, Jr; and four sisters and three brothers.

Sandra was a stay at home mom, after raising her family she worked in the banking industry. Her pride and joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, with Kathy Mitchell officiating. Entombment to follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Bloomington Chapter Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 231, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.