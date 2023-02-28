July 22, 1959 - Jan. 30, 2023

GROVE, Oklahoma — Sandra L. (King) Bridenbaugh, 63, of Grove, OK, formerly of Gridley, IL, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Joplin, MO.

She was born July 22, 1959, daughter of Joseph Jr. and Clara King, formerly of Gridley.

She is survived by her spouse, Gaynor Bridenbaugh of Grove, OK; mother, Clara King of Salem, OR; daughter, Samantha (Ron) Gardner of Honolulu, HI; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters: Vicky Peterson, Branson West, MO, Lynette (Jack) Murray, Patalaska, OH, and Teresa (Don) Lulay of Turner, OR and brothers, Mike King, Secor, IL, Joe (Barb) King, Gridley, IL, and Roger (Julie) King, Pontiac, IL.

Preceding her in death is her father, Joseph Jr. King; sister, Susan Gail; brother-in-law, Ray Peterson; and nephew, Michael Murray.

Sandy had such a love for animals, especially her sweet dog, Molly.

Memorials can be left to a local animal shelter or the American Cancer Society.

A memorial service will be held in June.