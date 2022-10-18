Sandra K. Montgomery

April 30, 1936 - Oct. 16, 2022

Sandra K. Appenzeller Montgomery, 86, formerly of Bloomington parted from this earth to the arms of God on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in El Paso.

Born April 30, 1936, to Jack and Della Sparling Appenzeller, she was preceded in death by her parents, a baby sister in 1938; and a son, Albert Paul Emery.

Survivors include her children: Sandra (Loren) Trunnell, Thomas Michael (Becky) Emery, Theresa (David) Krainz and Susan Kessinger; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild due in November.

Sandra was a nurse's aid for 37 years, liked to read and enjoyed her work. She loved all her friends.

There will be no visitation or funeral. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements, and she will be placed with her family at Minier Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

