Feb. 13, 1943 - May 31, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Sandra K. Jenkins, 79, of Bloomington (formerly of Lexington), passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Grace Church in Normal with John Trieschmann officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, IL. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sandra was born on February 13, 1943, to Maynard and Laura Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Carlton (Bud) Jenkins; sons: Douglas Jenkins, Normal, IL, and Darin (Tammy) Jenkins, Chatham, IL; grandchildren: Courtney Jenkins and Callie Jenkins, Chatham, IL; sister, Cora Wahmann, Bloomington, IL; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Smith, Bloomington, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Stewart, and a niece.

Sandra was a member of Grace Church. She loved to sing in the church and enjoyed volunteering with the Children's Ministry. Sandra loved to read her bible and was a beautiful Christian. She was a stay-at-home mother until her sons went to High School. She was then employed by State Farm for 20-years as an advertising secretary and retired in 2006. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be greatly missed.

Donations may be made in Sandra's memory to: Grace Church 1311 W Hovey Ave., Normal, IL, 61761.

Online condolences and memories of Sandra may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.