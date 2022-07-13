March 11, 1939 - July 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Sandra K. Golden, 83, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on July 12, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Sandy was born on March 11, 1939, in West Branch, MI, to Philip and Virginia (Demerest) Golden.

Sandy graduated from West Branch High School, earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Miami, and completed post-graduate work at Illinois State University. She was an educator and guidance counselor in Florida and Illinois, spending the majority of her career as a guidance counselor at Bloomington High School, where she co-developed and directed the BHS Career Guidance Center, retiring in 1993. Sandy served as president of the Dade County Business Education Association and held secretary and treasurer positions with the Illinois School Counselor's Association. She served on numerous committees and professional organizations in both Florida and Illinois during her career.

Sandy enjoyed entertaining, baking, gardening and was an avid reader. She downhill skied in her early adulthood, and traveled during summers to Wisconsin and many of the states and national parks in the western United States. She enjoyed time in Fort Myers Beach during the winters of her retirement years.

Sandy is survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Golden; her nieces: Michelle (Robert) Clark and Jill (Kevin) Roragen; and her nephew, Robert (Trisha) Golden; six great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Golden; and her lifelong companion, Carolyn Hieronymus Rau.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in West Branch, Michigan.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Home Sweet Home Ministries of Bloomington or the Orioles Forever West Branch High School Alumni Endowment Fund through the North Central Michigan Community Foundation at www.cfnem.org, PO Box 495, Alpena, MI 49707.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.