Nov. 4, 1948 - Dec. 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Sandra D. Bentley, 74, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Born on November 4, 1948, in Rutland, IL, a daughter of James and Marjorie Kark Schmillen. She married Bob Bentley on September 13, 1989, in Annandale, VA. He survives.

Also surviving is her daughter, Angi (Bill) Solley who reside overseas with the U.S. Foreign Service; two brothers: Joe (Teresa) Schmillen of Minonk, Steven (Pat) Schmillen of Ottawa; four grandchildren: Wilhemina Jean, Jackson, Sloane, Cort Solley. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She worked at Country Financial in Bloomington for 20 years. She was a member of the Multicultural Leadership Program.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. All services at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made and additional funds will support Multicultural Leadership Program www.gofundme.com/f/sandy-bentley.

