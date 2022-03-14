MCLEAN — Samuel J. Lane, Jr., 80, of McLean, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Clinton.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta with Rev. Joseph Dondanville officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

A Rosary Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the church prior to the visitation at the church.

Burial will be in the McLean Cemetery.

Samuel J. Lane, Jr. was born on April 28, 1941, in Bloomington, the son of Samuel J. and Agnes Sullivan Lane, Sr.

He was united in marriage to Beverly Kaye Dietz on November 10, 1973. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2018.

Surviving Sam are his children: Jerald (Rita) Page, Donald (Wendy) Page, James (Robin) Page, and Ed (Dawn) Page; his two sisters: Patricia (Kenneth) Conlin and Marlene Fulk; one brother, John (Terri) Lane; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Bonnie Kwalas, and one sister, Shirley (Charles) Conlin.

Sam graduated from the McLean High School in 1959, later serving in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Eureka Williams Company in Bloomington as a machinist after 40 years. Sam was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta and of the Burger-Benedict American Legion Post #573 in McLean.

Sam served on the Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire and Rescue Department as a Captain and Emergency Medical Technician for many years. He also helped with Meals on Wheels in McLean. Sam's hobbies included metal detecting and woodworking.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope- Funks Grove Fire Department.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.