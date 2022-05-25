Jan. 1, 1956 - May 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Samuel Duane Mayberry, 66, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Hospital with his wife by his side.

Sam was born on January 1, 1956, in Atlanta, IL, to Jane and Robert Mayberry. He married Laurie Noe on December 5, 1989, in Bloomington, IL.

He is survived by his wife Laurie Mayberry; children: Stephanie Christianer, Samantha (Arturo) Mayberry, and Joseph (Jessica) Mayberry; sister, Vicki Lynn Mayberry; grandchildren: Liam, Alli, Cj, and Elli; and several nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by both parents.

Sam was a very hard worker and prided himself in taking care of his family. He was the best son, brother, husband, father, and Paw Paw our family could of asked for! He will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.