Dec. 16, 1937 - Jan. 22, 2023

NORMAL — Sammy Glenn Scifres of Normal, passed with peace on January 22, 2023.

Sam was born December 16, 1937, the youngest child of Martha and Charlie Scifres in Gilliland, TX. He married Maxie (Sheppard) Scifres on December 23, 1958. He is survived by one daughter, Leigh (Ron) Kiesewetter; two grandchildren: Lauren (Jalen) Bachman and Sam (Sarah) Kiesewetter; and one great-grandchild, May Kiesewetter. He was preceded in death by his wife Maxie; his parents; one brother; and three sisters.

Sam grew up in the small west Texas town of Gilliland on a small cotton farm. In sixth grade they moved to the slightly larger rural town of Rule, TX, and it was there that he discovered what was to become his life-long passion. When he was a sophomore in high school, a member of the Men's Quartet at the First Baptist Church of Rule, invited him to sit in with the group and taught him how to listen to all the parts and to harmonize. He was instantly hooked and soon became a permanent member of the group. He attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, majoring first in church music, then in music education.This is also where he met the love of his life Maxie, and they wed while still in college. She became his most valued and trusted accompanist.

They both taught in the Abilene school district before he was drafted into the Army. Sam served in Vicenza, Italy, where he was not only a chaplain's assistant, but also directed the chapel choir. This choir toured throughout Italy and received honors for bettering relations between the Americans and Italians. Upon returning to the states, he briefly taught in the school system again before deciding he was ready for a bigger challenge. He attended Graduate school in Colorado before accepting a position as voice instructor at Illinois Wesleyan University. He taught there for 47 years, obtaining his Doctorate from the University of Iowa in the late 1970s. Even though he was often sought after as a soloist, and frequently urged to become a professional singer, teaching was the most joyous career he could imagine and loved every day he got to spend with his students. He was that rare combination of a flawless technician with the heart and soul of an artist, gifts which he generously shared with his students.

This kind and compassionate man was an inspiration to so many students, performers and future teachers. He nurtured and taught with such loving kindness, and cherished continuing relationships with so many of his former students. He was the most incredible professional mentor to anyone who asked. His love of his family was matched only by his love of God and his faith. That love was reflected in his eyes and in his smile. He was the very definition of a gentleman.

