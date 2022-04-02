July 18, 1987 - March 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Samantha J. Fisher, 34, of Bloomington, passed away on March 16, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

A Celebration of Life fellowship will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Compass Church in Bloomington, with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at the church on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Samantha was born on July 18, 1987, in Normal, IL, to Michael and Jennifer Fisher.

Surviving are her son, Jaxtyn Plowman, of Normal; her daughter, Shyendia Plowman; and grandsons: Jayden and Jordan; her mother, Jennifer Coon (Thomas) of Cullman, AL; her brother, Blake Knoblauch (Stevie) of Bloomington; her grandmother, Mary Heller-Jabieski of Peoria; her uncle, Brian Heller (Pati) of Washington, IL; her aunts, Mary Sawtelle (Brad) and Linda Carifa (Sam), both of Ohio. She is also survived by many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Fisher; her grandparents, James and Marie Fisher; her aunt, Debbie Yow; and her grandfather, Frank Jabieski.

Samantha graduated from Hairmasters Institute of Cosmetology in Bloomington, and she loved doing hair. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and she enjoyed nothing better than a good softball game. Samantha was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, and she loved her kids and grandkids more than anything. Samantha's beautiful smile and contagious laughter will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Lake Fellowship, 401 E. Empire St, Bloomington, IL, 61701, or McLean County Child Protection Network, 1701 E. Empire St, Ste 360, #325, Bloomington, IL, 61704. If you would prefer to assist in a fund to be established for the future educational needs of Samantha's son Jaxtyn, please contact Jenny via email for instructions at jennycoon3@gmail.com.

