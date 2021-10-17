CONGERVILLE — Sally Ann Blackford, 75, of Congerville, IL passed away at 9:56 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Normal with her family by her side.

She was born on July 26, 1946 in Kenosha, WI a daughter of Ralph and Hilda Kessler McFall. She married Vern A. Blackford on December 17, 1966 in Washington, IL. He survives. Survivors also include one daughter, Carol (Ron) Kelly of Edmond, OK; one son, Matthew (Lesley) Blackford of Springfield, IL; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sally spent her life building a home for her family and serving her church and community. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved working with the youth of all ages as well as with her sisters in Christ through "Women in Mission." She served her community through her work with seniors and her time on the sunshine committee at the Congerville Community Club. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and gardening.

Sally was a member of New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Pastor Kevin Sauder will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

The Family would like to express their deep gratitude for the loving care provided by Heritage Health Care Legacy Team and Transitions Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or New Castle Bible Church for youth ministries. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.