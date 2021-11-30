ELLIOTT — Ryan P. Arsenault, 45, of Elliott passed away at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Brady officiating. Burial will be in Elliott Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital or to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 in Gibson City.

Ryan was born February 19, 1976 in Gibson City. A son of Paul J. and Connie K. Miller Arsenault.

He is survived by his parents: Paul and Connie Arsenault of Elliott. His sister, Torri Ferguson of Gibson City; and his brother, Michael Arsenault of Gibson City; also four nieces; two nephews; and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Louis and Ella Mae Miller; and paternal grandparents: Gilbert and Cecile Arsenault.

Ryan was a 1995 graduate of GCMS High School. He was employed at Vesuvius in Fisher for twelve years until it closed. He then went to work for Kraft in Champaign for ten years. He loved serving his community, he was a Mason and a Shriner. He volunteered at the American Legion and especially enjoyed the Christmas Basket Project. He loved riding motorcycles and cooking and grilling food for his family and friends while spending time together. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

