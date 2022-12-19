May 11, 1978 - Dec. 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ryan Lane Crusius, age 44, of Bloomington IL, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at First Christian Church, Bloomington, IL. A public Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Bloomington Country Club with a time of sharing at 4:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to his daughter Kendra Trummer's Education Fund. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Ryan was born May 11, 1978 in Normal, IL the son of Richard "Rich" L. and Karen L. (Mercier) Crusius, they survive of Bloomington, IL.

Also surviving is his daughter, Kendra Lane Trummer, Lombard, IL; brother, Thomas "T.J." (fiance Stacy Walker) Crusius, Heyworth, IL; niece, Tara Crusius, Heyworth, IL; and a very special friend, Sara Donovan Punke, Normal, IL.

Ryan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Burt and Mary Lou Mercier and Lloyd and Jane Crusius.

Ryan graduated from University High School, Normal, IL. He attended, University of Illinois, Illinois State University and Heartland Community College.

He enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan, he was a very passionate St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. He was larger than life and had a huge heart and was a friend to everybody he met.

For many years Ryan worked as a camp counselor and made an impact on youth and made lifelong friendships. He had a passion for helping others and loved working with kids. He had a long career in food and beverage service and spent many years bartending at Lucca Grill. He valued the family atmosphere and loved his regular customers and meeting new people. Ryan knew no stranger. He was passionate about his vegetable garden, nature and animals. Ryan also loved history, especially WWII and answering jeopardy questions. His wit and humor will be missed by all.

